Letters of support pour in for threatened Muslim girl, 10

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo, Jamaal Siddiqui, center, uncle of a student at the Hemenway Elementary School in Framingham, Mass., who received threatening notes, talks with reporters in Framingham. The Muslim student, who officials haven’t named publicly, has received hundreds of letters of support after receiving threatening notes at her elementary school. With Siddiqui are his wife Saleha Abrar, left, and Sumaiya Zama, of the Council on America-Islamic Relations. (John Walker/The Metro West Daily News via AP) (John Walker)