KY man found guilty of trying to kill ex-wife

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A jury found an Arlington, Kentucky man guilty of trying to kill his ex-wife.
Brady L. Ray was found guilty on five counts: attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, wanton endangerment and violation of a protection order.
He faces up to 65 years behind bars if the judge sentences him to what the jury suggested.
According to Commonwealth Attorney David Hargrove, Ray broke into the house of his former father-in-law, attacked his ex-wife with a hammer, threatened the ex-father-in-law with the hammer and stole credit cards and other items from the house.
Ray’s sentencing was set for 9 a.m. on Monday, February 4.
