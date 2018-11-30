Illinois to celebrate Bicentennial

(KFVS) - Illinois will celebrate 200 years of statehood on Monday, December 3.
It was the 21st state to enter the Union and, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, it is the fifth most populous state in the country.
How much do you know about Illinois? You can click here for more facts and trivia from the Attorney General’s Office.
- The state song is “Illinois.”
- The state animal is the white-tailed deer.
- Peoria is the oldest community in Illinois
- Illinois had two different capital cities, Kaskaskia and Vandalia, before Springfield.
- The Illinois state snack food is popcorn.
- The Illinois state bird is the cardinal (take that Cubs fans).
- Illinois is home to Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, which is the most sophisticated prehistoric native civilization north of Mexico.
- Illinois has 102 counties.
