Herrin preparing E-cycling drives

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - With boxes upon boxes of new gifts arriving under Heartland Christmas trees this holiday season, Herrin, Illinois city officials are preparing to give residents a place to safely dispose of their old electronics.
Tom Summers is the director of the city’s Public Works department who said you can’t just chuck those old TVs and DVD players in the garbage anymore.
“It’s an environmental hazard,” he said. "There’s some chemicals and components in some of these old TVs and electronic devices and they don’t want those things in the landfills anymore.”
To give people a place to bring those unwanted items, Summers said the city is getting ready to host E-cycling drives in the spring and fall.
“We wanna offer something to our folks here in Herrin as an alternative rather than just throwing them outside and leaving them in the front yard and out in the right of ways," he said. “That looks unsightly and winds up being a safety hazard.”
However, if you have some old electronics you want to get rid of before then, Summers said you can find places to find them on Illinois' EPA website.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.