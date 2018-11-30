Attorneys for accused Marshall Co. school shooter want change of venue

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A hearing was scheduled for February where witnesses will testify under oath in the Marshall County, Kentucky school shooting case.
Gabe Parker was in court on Friday, November 30.
Attorneys for Parker laid out their concerns about witness tampering. They said the school district and its attorney should not be telling school employees they don’t have to cooperate with the defense.
The judge set up the evidentiary hearing in February to give those witnesses a chance to testify under oath in front of both the prosecution and the defense.
The Commonwealth Attorney agreed to the hearing, but said he did not believe the district did anything wrong.
Defense attorneys told reporters after the hearing that they still want to request a change of venue.
Defense Attorney Tom Griffiths said they want to find a venue that has not been “saturated” by this case. Due to Kentucky law, they have to stay in the state of Kentucky. A formal request for a change of venue has not been submitted yet.
Parker is accused of killing two classmates and injuring several others in a shooting at Marshall County High School in January.
