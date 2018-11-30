Hayti Indians football team to play Lincoln Cardinals in Columbia, MO

HAYTI, MO (KFVS) - The Hayti Indians will play Lincoln Cardinals in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, December 1.
The high school football team is undefeated and ranked number one in the state in Class 1.
They’ll play at 3 p.m.
Head Coach Dominique Robinson said all they need to win is to stick to what got them this far.
“Just take care of the football you know,” Robinson said. “Don’t fumble the ball, no turnovers to them, and just playing great defense like we have all season.”
Hayti is going for its first State Title.
