First Alert Friday Outlook

Tonight the front lifts north and heavier showers and storms begin to develop. Heavy rain looks to be an issue overnight into early Saturday with 1 to 3 inches looking likely. In addition, there will be a low-level risk of some severe storms with gusty winds…especially toward daybreak Saturday. Saturday may be tricky…as we get into a dry slot during the day with gusty winds and some breaks in the clouds. This may set us up for some re-development along the actual cold front later in the day….as afternoon temps approach 70°. Currently SPC has us in a marginal (low) risk of severe…but this is a potent system so they may be underestimating the severe potential a little. In any event…we’ll have to watch the radars again Saturday afternoon.