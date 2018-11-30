First Alert Friday Outlook

A mild but soggy and unsettled pattern for the next couple of days….as a strong storm system approaches and moves through the region. For today it will be mainly dreary with damp, cloudy conditions…and some fog this morning. A few showers are possible at times today….but the main rain event comes in from the south this evening. A front right over the region today means that it will be quite a bit cooler north (highs in the 50s) and warmer south (highs in the 60s.)
Tonight the front lifts north and heavier showers and storms begin to develop. Heavy rain looks to be an issue overnight into early Saturday with 1 to 3 inches looking likely. In addition, there will be a low-level risk of some severe storms with gusty winds…especially toward daybreak Saturday. Saturday may be tricky…as we get into a dry slot during the day with gusty winds and some breaks in the clouds. This may set us up for some re-development along the actual cold front later in the day….as afternoon temps approach 70°. Currently SPC has us in a marginal (low) risk of severe…but this is a potent system so they may be underestimating the severe potential a little. In any event…we’ll have to watch the radars again Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be a bit cooler but otherwise dry and calmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Behind yet another cold front we’ll be cooling down again next week….with highs back to around 40 again by mid-week. Right now, the following weekend is looking problematic as an overrunning system may bring a slippery mix on about the 8th and 9th…but this is a long way off at this point.
