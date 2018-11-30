First Alert: Dense fog this morning, scattered showers today

(KFVS) - Give yourself some extra drive time this morning. Dense fog could be an issue.
For the rest of your Friday, Lisa Michaels says it will be warm with scattered showers.
Tonight, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely. Storms will be at their strongest after midnight. Damaging winds looks to be the biggest threat.
Scattered rain is possible Saturday.
Sunday is looking to be the best day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Next week, cooler air returns.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.