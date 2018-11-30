Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for IL man

LITCHFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Authorities are trying locate a missing Illinois man.
An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for Gary L. Lindsay of Litchfield, Ill. He is 75-years-old and described as 5′11″ tall, 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to an Amber Alert sent by Law Enforcement Alerting Portal (LEAP).
His vehicle is a 2015 Silver Subaru Forester Utility Vehicle with Illinois license plat E502718.
His phone was pinged Friday morning, Nov. 30 and it was located in the area of 2800 McNair Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis Police Department sent officers to try to find him, but were unsuccessful.
He spoke with family on the evening of Nov. 29 and has a history of health issues and forgetfulness.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.