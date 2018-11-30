Dexter police receive equipment grant

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department applied for and received a grant for funding through the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
The $4,725 grant was awarded to the police department to outfit six patrol units with car gun racks to secure patrol weapons and prison partition cages.
Up until this grant, the police department said the six units didn’t have any of that equipment.
This project was supported by funding made available through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant administered by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
