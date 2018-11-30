Cape Girardeau man found guilty of murder in deadly shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of murder in a 2016 shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured.
Jonas “JP” Phillips, 30, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. His sentencing was set for January 14, 2019.
During the two-day trial, the prosecution presented the testimony of several civilians and law enforcement officers, as well as expert testimony regarding firearms, gunshot residue, DNA and forensic pathology.
The state argued the defendant shot seven times at a group of teens without adequate justification. The defense argued Phillips' actions that night were justified in that he was acting in defense of his friend who was being chased away from the building.
The jury, composed of two women and two men, deliberated for just over an hour before returning a verdict that rejected the defense of justification.
The case was handled on behalf of the State of Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecutors Angel Woodruff and Caitlin Pistorio. The defendant was represented by Missouri State Public Defenders Scott Reinagel and Stephanie Zipfel. The Honorable Benjamin F. Lewis presided over the trial.
On May 19, 2016, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of 235 N. Lorimier in Cape Girardeau for a call of shots fired. When they arrived, deputies found 17-year-old Andrel “Andre” Dolphin, Jr. collapsed in a parking lot behind an apartment building.
Dolphin was shot once in the back. Court records state the bullet traveled through his right lung causing massive internal hemorrhaging.
Police say he was able to give them his name, age and address but indicated he did not know who shot him or why. He died a short time later of his injuries.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated and officers learned the shooting was the result of a failed drug deal between Dolphin’s mother and another man inside of the apartment building where Dolphin lived.
According to court records, when the drug deal fell apart, Dolphin and two friends tried to remove the drug dealer from the home. As the drug dealer left, his friend Phillips, who was waiting outside, started firing a handgun at Dolphin and other teens who were outside of the building. In addition to Dolphin being shot, another teen was injured as well.
