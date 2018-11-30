Cairo leaders, development group meet with Gov. Rauner on new business development

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Leaders in Cairo, Illinois joined the development group to meet with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on new business growth in Cairo.
Senator Dale Fowler, Mayor Coleman and Rondell Swope with the Horizon Development Group met with him on November 27.
On Nov. 26, Sen. Fowler joined the group to announce plans to open new businesses in Cairo, including plans to develop a Mexican restaurant, coffee shop, laundry mat, dry cleaners and children’s indoor play center.
