What you need to know Nov. 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Nov. 29.
Lisa Michaels says today is going to be noticeably warmer than yesterday. High temperatures will get into the 50s.
It will be cloudy and we could see some scattered showers today with heavier rain tonight and overnight.
There is a chance for rain and storms Friday and early Saturday morning. Some of the storms could be severe Friday night into early Saturday morning. The biggest threat is damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes or isolated hail can not be ruled out.
Cooler air returns next week after a more mild weekend.
Sources say the Trump administration is getting ready to officially announce the ban of bump stocks.
Senator-Elect Josh Hawley plans to take up duck boat legislation in new Congress.
James Wilson, the former Alexander County, Illinois Housing Authority executive director has been ordered to pay $500,000 for reportedly defrauding the federal government.
Police arrest a man in connection with a death investigation in Bernie, Missouri.
A lottery pool of 126 nurses at a St. Louis hospital donate their Mega Millions winnings to co-workers in need.
A Michigan university is proposing hockey pucks as an answer to slow down would-be campus shooters.
