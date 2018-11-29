Warming up with Rain on the Way

We mentioned that temperatures will be rising overnight into the morning hours and they are. It is still a little cold outside but way warmer than what we have experienced the past few days! Today will be mostly clouds with some scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures will range in the 50s. Rain is likely to pick up after sunset and through the evening into early Friday morning.
Friday will be cloudy with scattered rain showers during the day. A plume of moisture will return on Friday that will help storm development in the evening through Saturday morning. We are keeping an eye on potential stronger storms that could have damaging winds. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to 60s.
The warming trend will continue into the weekend, but cooler temperatures and more rain is in the forecast for early next week.
-Lisa
