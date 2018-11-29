Tyler Perry will bring Madea to Memphis before retiring character

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Before hanging up his wig, Tyler Perry will bring his Madea comedy show to Memphis.
Perry announced new dates for his "Madea's Farewell Play Tour," which includes a stop at FedExForum on February 18, 2019.
He's joined in the play by Tamela Mann, David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton.
Perry has said 2019 will be the last year for the Madea character, which includes the film "Madea's Family Funeral" which will be out on March 1.
Tickets for the play go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10 a.m. Check TicketMaster.com or contact the FedExForum box office for tickets.
