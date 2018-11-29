TN man arrested on meth charges

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department says investigators and members of their Special Response Team seized more than one-half ounce of crystal methamphetamine during a search of a home.
At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, authorities reportedly searched a home at 7417 State Hwy. 124 near McKenzie Tennessee.
During the search investigators say they found methamphetamine with a street value of about $1,700.
A man living at the home, 45-year-old Jason Rudolph Hamby, was arrested. He is facing possession of a schedule 2 methamphetamine with intent to resale charge.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.