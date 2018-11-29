Thunderstorm threat returns as we continue to warm up

Our warm up will continue for the next few days, but active weather will come along with it. Dense fog will be an issue tonight over much of the Heartland, so be prepared for visibility issues tonight and early Friday. Scattered showers are possible Friday, but the strongest storms will hold off until Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s. Thunderstorms will become widespread overnight Friday into Saturday. Severe weather is possible with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. The threat continue into Saturday morning and the early afternoon hours. It will be windy and warm outside of the storms on Saturday with highs near record highs.