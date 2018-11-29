A Tale of two teams: SEMO football player shares his journey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Friday, Nov. 30 is the day the Southeast Missouri State University football team leaves for round two of the FCS playoffs in Utah. For one player, this journey includes two teams, and it’s taken extra work to make them both soar.
"We both make sacrifices and have to look in the mirror and we're like, what's the most important thing to us at this point in time,” said SEMO Offensive Lineman, Drew Forbes.
For Forbes and his wife, Emily, right now the most important thing is beating Weber State University.
"It’s something bigger than ourselves,” said Forbes.
“He has to give a lot to the team, but he still gives a lot to me at home and to our families,” she said. “We work really hard to balance it and make sure that he’s a leader on the team and also in our lives.”
On the field, Forbes is the team captain and a first team all-OVC offensive lineman.
At home, “We sit at the table a lot and eat and talk about how the day went,” Forbes said. “Right after that we’re diving into homework and sometimes field studies.”
And through it on, Emily’s there to cheer him on at every game.
“I’ve been here for all four years of him playing football here and just to see how much he’s grown as a player and as a leader on the team,” she said. “It’s amazing to see how much they’ve progressed and how awesome they are this year.”
And now that his four years with the Redhawks are coming to an end?
“We definitely talk about our future and what the next few months, next few years hold for football and for us,” she said.
Forbes said they’re taking it week by week right now, and he’s just focused on being the best Redhawk he can be.
