Southeast MO six graders competing in YCL championship

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Youth Coding League is a weekly after-school program that introduces computer programming to middle schoolers and the competition is about to heat up.
Over 250 fifth and sixth graders at Cape Central Middle School, the 32nd Circuit, Jackson Middle School, Sikeston’s 5th and 6th Grade Center, Scott County Central, Scott County R-IV (Kelly) School, Eagle Ridge Christian School, Trinity Lutheran School, Prodigy Leadership Academy and St. Henry School have worked their way through eight sessions of Google’s CS First Storytelling curriculum this season.
Each school has gone through a playoff round, with one winning selection from each school going on to the Championships where they will compete against other school champions in a regional battle December 3-11.”
The community is encouraged to support their alma maters and vote for the best project at www.YouthCodingLeague.com.
The Youth Coding League is offered by the Marquette Tech District Foundation at no additional cost to middle schools.
View regular season scores, example projects and more at YouthCodingLeague.com, and vote for your championship pick. Awardees will be announced at the All-Star Party for Youth Coding Leaguers on December 11.
