Sentencing delayed for Murphysboro man convicted of murdering his parents

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The sentencing of the man convicted of murdering his parents in August 2017 could be delayed until next year.
In a Jackson County Courtroom, the new attorney representing 41-year-old Keith R. Ritcheson motioned the judge to change the sentencing date because transcripts for the case were not ready for her yet.
The judge granted the motion, but did not set a new date.
The new defense attorney requested mid-January to proceed.
Ritcheson was originally scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Nov. 9., but this was put on hold and a status hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29.
According to a Jackson County Assistant State’s Attorney, the reason the sentencing was rescheduled was due to Ritcheson’s public defender withdrawing from the case after his conviction.
Ritcheson was found guilty in September of first degree murder in the shooting death of his parents, Burl and Brenda Ritcheson.
