Poplar Bluff police chief added as part of MO AG transition team

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Incoming Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced his transition team and it includes a Heartland police chief.
Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley was named as an advisor.
According to a news release, Schmitt’s transition team will focus on reviewing the Attorney General’s Office and gathering information relevant to Schmitt’s top priorities in the office.
“As the state’s next Attorney General, I look forward to serving as the lawyer for all six million Missourians,” said Schmitt. “I am grateful to the exceptional group of leaders who are assisting with this transition and are committed to protecting Missouri’s families.”
