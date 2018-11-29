Paducah FD shares holiday safety tips

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Paducah Fire Department wants to share some tips/reminders about Christmas trees, lighting and entertaining so you and your family stay safe this holiday weekend.
A natural Christmas tree contains more fuel than a gallon of gasoline. Keeping it well watered will prevent it from drying out and becoming more flammable.
Never use live candles on your Christmas tree or place them near decorations.
If you are planning to use a string of lights, inspect them before hanging. If the cords are damaged, pinched, or frayed, or if any of the bulbs are loose, replace the entire strand.
“More than one-third of holiday decoration fires are started by candles. Please keep decorations well away from candles or any other heat source. Also, remember to blow out candles before going to bed or leaving the house," said Deputy Fire Chief of Prevention Greg Cherry.
Before holiday guests arrive, check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are operational. Make sure they know all of the exits and your family’s escape plan. Plus, secure cords for holiday lighting and decorations to prevent guests from tripping and falling. Lock up any matches, lighters, or other flammable materials so that visiting children can’t access them. If guests will be smoking, provide a place for them to extinguish their cigarettes.
For more information about holiday fire safety including national statistics, visit www.nfpa.org.
