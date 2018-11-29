New sheriff, chief deputy sworn in in Jefferson Co., IL

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The new sheriff of Jefferson County, Illinois along with the new chief deputy were both sworn in on Thursday, November 29.
Sheriff Jeff Bullard was sworn in by Judge Joe Be Weber at the courthouse. Afterwards, Chief Deputy Blaine Uhls was sworn in.
Bullard's last day as detective captain in Mt. Vernon is Nov. 30. He will take over the office on December 1.
Uhls is a 21 year veteran of the Centralia Police Department. Uhls’ last day as detective lieutenant at the Centralia Police Department is also November 30th and he will assume his duties on December 1.
