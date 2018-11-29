Meeting will announce new plans for Independence Street improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and the city is asking for input.
The goal is to improve the flow of traffic on Independence Street.
Officials said a traffic study to figure out the best way to achieve that goal will wrap up by the end of the year.
Voters approved the Transportation Trust Fund 5 Sales Tax in 2015 that funds the project.
No designs are on the table yet, but there’s a few things the city wants to improve.
“We certainly want to make it safer," said Casey Brunke, City of Cape Girardeau interim engineer. "There’s still gonna be accidents no matter what we do. But, you know if we can decrease the severity of those accidents where people aren’t losing their lives or severe type injuries, we would certainly want to do that. And then try to alleviate some congestion, make it easier for people to get in and out of businesses.”
Brunke said she hopes construction starts in 2020.
If you want to learn more, there’s a public meeting on December 11th from 4:30 till 6:30 pm in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Brunke said public feedback is important for the project.
