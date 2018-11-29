McCracken Co. man charged with rape of child

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A McCracken County man has been charged with the rape of a child.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the department received a complaint that a 30-year-old male had been raping a girl under 12-years-old for the past two years.
A detective immediately began conducting interviews with multiple family members of the girl.
At approximately 1;20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, detectives with the sheriff’s department located Brendin Rounds at his residence in Paducah.
Rounds was then interviewed at the sheriff’s department and he admitted to committing sexual acts with the child on several different occasions.
He is facing charges of five counts of first-degree rape and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
