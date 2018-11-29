Man wanted in attempted homicide investigation arrested

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - A man on the run from police who was wanted in connection with an attempted homicide investigation turned himself into authorities.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Jeffrey Neil Story, 41, showed up to the home of Chief Deputy Mark Black on Monday, Nov. 26 and turned himself in to Black.
Earlier on Monday, Weakly and Gibson County deputies say the were looking for Story at a home South of Bradford, Tennessee.
The owners of the home, Geoffrey and Ashley Akers, were arrested by Gibson County deputies.
Both are facing accessory after the fact charges.
WCSD said the Akers allegedly allowed Story to live at their home, knowing that Story was wanted by authorities.
Story was wanted by WCSD in connection with a shooting incident at his home in October. He is facing a criminal attempt to commit homicide charge.
A second man, Ricky Lynn Gilbert, 49 of Lexington, Tenn., is facing the same charge in connection with the case.
Both men are accused of shooting at Joshua Montgomery, 38, of Bradford, Tenn. Authorities say Montgomery was grazed by a bullet and his truck had bullet holes.
Story and Gilbert have a preliminary hearing in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.