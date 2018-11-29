Southern Illinoisans react to federal bump stock ban announcement

MARION, IL (KFVS) - With the White House making a big announcement about their plans to ban bump stocks, local gun owners here in the Heartland don’t seem particularly upset with not having the accessory made infamous in the Las Vegas mass shooting last year.
However, gun owners Heartland News spoke with said it does make them nervous about future gun control laws.
David Kemp is one of the owners at Tombstone Shooting Range in Marion, Illinois who thinks this move isn’t going to upset the vast majority of gun owners.
“It’s one of those unicorn type of items,” he said. "Where we talk about them a lot, we hear about them in the media a lot, but in reality we don’t see them very often. And they’re not that popular of an item that we’ve seen in our business.”
He said many gun owners don’t really like bump-stocks because while they do increase a weapon’s rate of fire, they severely hinder the shooter’s accuracy.
However, Kemp said while he and his customers aren’t proud bump-stock owners, they are definitely proud gun owners, and don’t like the idea of more gun control laws being created by people who may not shoot guns as much as they do.
“You don’t need a car that goes 160-miles-an-hour,” he said. "But if the government decided to legislate that Corvette can’t make fast cars anymore because we don’t need that in their opinion, that’s a big problem.”
Part of the announcement from the White House states that once official, bump-stock owners will have 90 days to either destroy or surrender them. Kemp doesn’t know how they’re going to enforce that.
“These things really aren’t tracked,” he said. "If you buy a bump-stock from a company, they don’t necessarily keep your name and turn it over to the federal government so they can come knock on your door.”
So Kemp, like many gun owners in the nation, are looking at this announcement with weary eyes.
“When people start talking about what our needs are instead of what our rights are, I get extremely nervous,” he said.
