Local students wish the Redhawks good luck

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Fans from across the Heartland are showing their support for Southeast Missouri State University’s football team, including a special group of young fans who are cheering them on.
Students and staff at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau filmed a surprise message to wish the team and coach good luck and they called today Redhawk Day.
We asked two fourth graders if they are SEMO fans and they said, “Very big. We go tailgating every weekend.”
2nd grade teacher, Sarah May-Crawford said everyone at the school loves supporting their hometown team.
"They are huge, huge Redhawks fans, and I even have a coach’s son in our classroom. So, we hear a lot about the games, and even if students aren’t able to attend, they can share the experience here in the classroom,” said May-Crawford.
Principal Julia Unnerstall said the school has a relationship with Southeast and many of the students’ parents teach or coach at the university.
"In supporting Southeast and the football team, we’re supporting the campus as a whole, and so we’re celebrating this time in the university’s history,” said Unnerstall.
The students also made handmade cards for the players as another surprise. Teachers played SEMO’s fight song while they worked.
May-Crawford said they’ve had fun drawing footballs and the Redhawks logo.
The students had some words of advice for the players as they head to Utah to take on Weber State University in round two of the FCS playoffs.
"Run fast quarter back.” “Run very fast.” “Make good receptions.” Let’s go Redhawks.” “Do good tackles.” “Do two touchdowns.” “Catch the ball.” “Have fun.” “Show good sportsmanship.” “Play fair.”
