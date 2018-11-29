Iron Co., MO government receives ‘good’ rating from State Auditor

IRON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Iron County, Missouri government is improving its rating on how tax payer money is used.
According to State Auditor Nicole Galloway, her office’s recent audit gave Iron Co. government operations a ‘good’ rating.
In a previous audit in 2014, Iron Co. received a rating of ‘fair.’
Auditor Galloway’s office did make recommendations for further improvement in the county’s operations.
Findings in the audit recommended the following:
- Iron County government properly approve the Senate Bill 40 property tax rate
- ensure that all employee compensation in the County Collector’s Office is paid through the appropriate process
- increase security for computer passwords
- improve accounting procedures in some of the Sheriff’s Office operations
You can view a copy of the entire Iron County audit here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.