Iron Co., MO government receives ‘good’ rating from State Auditor
By Marsha Heller | November 29, 2018 at 12:52 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 12:52 PM

IRON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Iron County, Missouri government is improving its rating on how tax payer money is used.

According to State Auditor Nicole Galloway, her office’s recent audit gave Iron Co. government operations a ‘good’ rating.

In a previous audit in 2014, Iron Co. received a rating of ‘fair.’

Auditor Galloway’s office did make recommendations for further improvement in the county’s operations.

Findings in the audit recommended the following:

  • Iron County government properly approve the Senate Bill 40 property tax rate
  • ensure that all employee compensation in the County Collector’s Office is paid through the appropriate process
  • increase security for computer passwords
  • improve accounting procedures in some of the Sheriff’s Office operations 

You can view a copy of the entire Iron County audit here.

