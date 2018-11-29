Homeowners using new technology to keep their holiday gifts safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A rise in online shopping has led to more package deliveries, but also more package thieves.
There is a new wave of home security systems that use motion sense cameras and instantly alert someone on their smartphone if a trespasser is on their property.
Chris Marchi just installed a Ring Video Doorbell and two floodlight cameras around his home.
Marchi does a lot of online shopping and says he got three package deliveries and was notified and sent a video each time.
Marchi thinks it would be easy for a thief to steal a package on a doorstep and says his security system gives him peace of mind.
“With teenagers in the house, with my wife and I being gone all the time, we just thought this is the time to do it, he said. “Not only does it protect my house, but it sends me the notifications to where if I need to alert the authorities. Here is what I’m looking for. Here is the car that is on the street. Here is the person that just walked up. I can send it to the police and 20 minutes later they could be looking for them.”
Police told Heartland News that video evidence makes the job of tracking down a suspect much easier.
The best way to share security footage with police is by emailing them a copy and filling out a police report.
