1 flown to regional hospital, another injured after crash on I-57

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Two drivers were injured after a crash on Interstate 57 at the 46 mile marker on Wednesday, November 28.
It happened around 5:06 p.m.
A preliminary report from Illinois State Police shows a semi was stopped in traffic entering the weigh station on northbound I-57 and the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop, rear ending the trailer of the semi.
The pickup driver, David Keith, 26, of Belton, Kentucky was flown to a regional hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. The semi’s driver, Louis Fontanez, 41, of Lexington, Nebraska received non-incapacitating injuries.
No charges have been released due to the pending investigation. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. There were no passengers.
