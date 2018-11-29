1 flown to regional hospital, another injured after crash on I-57

Two drivers were injured after a crash on Interstate 57 at the 46 mile marker on Wednesday, November 28. (Source: ISP)
By James Long | November 28, 2018 at 7:26 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 7:26 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Two drivers were injured after a crash on Interstate 57 at the 46 mile marker on Wednesday, November 28.

It happened around 5:06 p.m.

A preliminary report from Illinois State Police shows a semi was stopped in traffic entering the weigh station on northbound I-57 and the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop, rear ending the trailer of the semi.

The pickup driver, David Keith, 26, of Belton, Kentucky was flown to a regional hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. The semi’s driver, Louis Fontanez, 41, of Lexington, Nebraska received non-incapacitating injuries.

No charges have been released due to the pending investigation. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. There were no passengers.

