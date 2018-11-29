First Alert: Warmer, scattered showers possible

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly start to your Thursday, but we’ll be much warmer than yesterday.
Lisa Michaels says high temperatures will range in the 50s.
Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers throughout the day.
Rain chances increase after sunset and into early Friday morning.
We have a chance for rain and storms Friday and early Saturday morning.
Some thunderstorms could be severe Friday night into early Saturday morning. The biggest threat is damaging winds.
Isolated tornadoes or isolated hail can not be ruled out.
Cooler air returns next week after a more mild weekend.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.