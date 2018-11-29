First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Warmer but wetter…. After a few breezy and cold but dry days, southerly flow will blowing in warmer air for the next few days. However, this warmer and more humid air will interact with passing weather systems to bring periods of wet and potentially stormy weather. For today we’ll start with mainly just clouds…but by later in the day there will be an increasing chance of light rain or showers….and rain chances will increase around sunset. This rain system will move out by Friday morning…but another stronger system is on the horizon for Friday night into early Saturday. In fact it is now looking like we could have some pretty heavy rains and the potential for strong storms Friday night into Saturday morning: the Storm Prediction Center has us in a ‘marginal’ severe risk for this period.
The upcoming weekend is looking quite mild; in fact once the storms move out in the morning, we may get enough sunshine on Saturday to push highs to near 70°! (Though it may be quite windy.) Behind a weak front, Sunday looks to be a bit cooler but less windy and continued dry. The gradual cooling trend will continue into next week as well….with highs only in the low 40s or even upper 30s by the middle of next week……but most of next week looks to be dry, at least until the following weekend.
