First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Warmer but wetter…. After a few breezy and cold but dry days, southerly flow will blowing in warmer air for the next few days. However, this warmer and more humid air will interact with passing weather systems to bring periods of wet and potentially stormy weather. For today we’ll start with mainly just clouds…but by later in the day there will be an increasing chance of light rain or showers….and rain chances will increase around sunset. This rain system will move out by Friday morning…but another stronger system is on the horizon for Friday night into early Saturday. In fact it is now looking like we could have some pretty heavy rains and the potential for strong storms Friday night into Saturday morning: the Storm Prediction Center has us in a ‘marginal’ severe risk for this period.