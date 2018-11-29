Favorite viral video? Virginia is for ‘zombie’ lovers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia is not just for lovers ... it’s apparently also for people who love zombies.
GetCenturyLink recently analyzed YouTube data to determine each state’s favorite viral video and Virginia is obsessed with the zombie kid who likes turtles.
Virginia is the only state where this video is No. 1, even though it originally aired in Portland, Oregon, in 2007.
“Zombie kid” is actually Jonathon Ware, who was 10-years-old at the time. Reports say he had just been to a turtle display booth at a fair, not far from the face-painting area where he took on the zombie look.
The most popular viral video across the U.S. is “Wedding Entrance Dance,” the favorite in 11 states.
Check out the full list of favorite viral videos from around the U.S. HERE.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.