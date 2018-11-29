Energy Dept. approves extension of Paducah site ISS contract valued at $88M

LEXINGTON, KY (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) confirms it has extended for Infrastructure Support Services (ISS) of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
The contract with Swift & Staley Inc. (SSI) is for a period of 22 months beyond the current expiration date of November 30, 2018. The estimated value of the option period is $88 million.
The option is for the continuation of services and execution of the ISS Project, including surveillance, maintenance and repair of facilities; janitorial services; grounds maintenance; roadway/parking lot maintenance; pest control; computing, telecommunication, and cyber security; fleet management; real and personal property management; records management and document control; safeguards and security; environment, safety, health, and quality (ESH&Q) program; and training services.
