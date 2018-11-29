Death investigation underway in Trigg Co., KY

TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The discovery of a body off the Buffalo Rd. area of Trigg County, Kentucky is under investigation.
According to Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson, the body was found on Wednesday, Nov. 28. and the death is under investigation by his office and Kentucky State Police.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning, Nov. 29 in Madisonville, Ky.
The identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death investigation are not being released at this time.
Stay with Heartland News for developments.
Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police assisted the Trigg County Coroner at the scene of the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.