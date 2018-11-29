CDC says the flu vaccine has a higher chance of being effective this year

(KFVS) - It’s the time of year where the flu virus is starting to spread like crazy.
The good news is, health officials say compared to this time last year the cases of flu reported is down.
According to Vanessa Presley with the Cape County Public Health Department, this time last year in Cape Girardeau County 189 cases of the flu were reported and this year that number is just 38.
Presley said it's too early to say we are going to have a mild flu season because they usually see a peak reports in January.
She said the CDC reported the flu vaccine has a higher chance of working this year than it did last year.
“Flu viruses are very known and common to mutate so they can change themselves and change to a strain that’s not in the vaccine but the vaccine helps you to not be so sick,” said Presley.
How do you know if what you’ve come down with is the flu or just a cold?
Here's a look at some differences:
It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine and the best way to stay healthy is to practice good hand washing.
