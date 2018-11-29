Bloomfield man seriously injured in head-on crash

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash in Stoddard County Wednesday, Nov. 28.
The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Frontage Rd. at Highway 25.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP), 55-year-old James E. Ross was heading southbound in his pick-up truck and drove into the path of a mini-van head-on.
Ross, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the mini-van, Trella L. Rickman, 56 of Bloomfield, received minor injuries. She was treated at an area hospital.
Troopers say this was a serious crash.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts.
Both vehicles are considered totaled and were towed from the scene.
