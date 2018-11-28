What you need to know Nov. 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Nov. 28.
It’s another cold start to your day. Temperatures in most of the Heartland are in the teens.
Lisa Michaels says, once the sun rises, we’ll warm up with highs in the upper 30s or lower 40s. Clouds will move in this afternoon.
Overnight we’ll start to warm up and see high temperatures in the lower 40s on Thursday.
Warmer weather will stick around for the next few days, but this will bring rain and storms. Friday night into Saturday morning is the most likely time a storm could turn severe.
- The search for missing San Francisco radio host last seen in Paducah, Kentucky enters it 18th day.
- The historic Delta Queen Steamboat could soon resume overnight cruises on the Mississippi River thanks to support from Congress.
- Paducah Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing the Check Into Cash at gunpoint.
- The Lion Air flight that crashed into Indonesia’s Java Sea last month should not have been flying, according to a lead investigator.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man stole a semi truck and led officers on a 100-mile chase before the vehicle caught fire.
- A man who had a heart attack during false missile scare in Hawaii is suing the state.
