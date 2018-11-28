Watch Garth: Live at Notre Dame! on CBS

Garth Brooks will premiere his new primetime television special, GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME!, Sunday, Dec. 2 (8:00PM-10:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special will capture Brooks while he performs the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium, at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, on Saturday, Oct. 20.
“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” said Garth Brooks. “Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”
“We have an amazing history with Garth….we’ve partnered with him at some extraordinary venues: from the enormity of an aircraft carrier, to the intimacy of his one-man show in Las Vegas,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Music, Specials & Live Events. “Now, we are joining forces to bring viewers Garth at his best – a full blown stadium-sized event for television from renowned Notre Dame Stadium. Garth Brooks. Notre Dame. Two icons. One night. It will be a television event to remember.”
Garth Brooks is the first artist in history to receive seven Diamond Awards for the seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales. Brooks has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow upon an artist. He has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and, most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame. Brooks just finished the three and a half year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. Forbes said of the tour, “Garth Brooks’ world tour solidifies his status as the best arena act alive.” The tour smashed records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks himself. The tour played 79 cities, 390 concerts, with over 100,000 tickets sold in over 20 cities. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world. Also, Brooks has “Inside Studio G,” a weekly Facebook Live series, which airs Mondays at 7:00 PM, ET on Brooks’ Facebook page.
GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME! is a production of Picture Vision Pictures. Executive producer is Garth Brooks; supervising producer is Jillian Ellis. The special is produced and directed by Jon Smalls.