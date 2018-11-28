UT Martin Chancellor tasked with finding new Chancellor of UT Knoxville

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - The interim president of the University of Tennessee System, Randy Boyd, has appointed UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver to take charge of the search for the next chancellor of UT Knoxville.
Carver will reportedly serve a chairman of a search committee tasked with finding the next chancellor.
The committee’s search officially begins in January 2019 with a goal of announcing the new chancellor in May.
The committee is made up of the following members:
- Misty Anderson, Faculty Senate president and professor of English, UT Knoxville
- Chip Bryant, vice chancellor for advancement, UT Knoxville
- Mark Dean, interim dean, College of Engineering, UT Knoxville
- Bill Fox, director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, UT Knoxville
- Ovi Kabir, SGA president, UT Knoxville
- Amy Miles, UT trustee; former CEO of Regal Entertainment
- Donnie Smith, UT trustee; former CEO of Tyson Foods
- Thomas Zacharia, laboratory director, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
According to the University, more information about the chancellor search, including the job description, will be released during a website launch in January.
