Tunica Roadhouse Casino to cease gaming operations

TUNICA, MS (WMC) - Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced Tuesday that it will cease gaming operations at Tunica Roadhouse Casino effective approximately January 31, 2019.
Caesars will continue to operate the 135-room hotel at Tunica Roadhouse, and both the hotel and casino at Horseshoe Tunica.
The decision to cease gaming operations at Tunica Roadhouse follows persistent declines in business levels in the area stemming from increased competition.
“After exploring every other viable alternative, we have come to the difficult but necessary conclusion to cease gaming operations at Tunica Roadhouse in an effort to appropriately position our business for the current market opportunity and ensure the long-term viability of our remaining operations in the vicinity,” said Scott Barber, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment’s Mid-South Division. “During the next two months, we will continue to operate the property in the same manner our guests have come to expect from the Caesars Entertainment brand --- gaming, entertainment, hotel accommodations and, most importantly, a great service experience provided by our team members.”
Caesars Entertainment remains committed to the Tunica market where it continues to operate the Horseshoe Tunica hotel and casino.
“We hope guests will come to enjoy our recently renovated rooms and experience our new sports betting venue, ‘The Book,’” added Barber.
Caesars Entertainment will provide job search assistance and training for the affected employees. They will also receive preference at other Caesars Entertainment properties, including Horseshoe Tunica.
