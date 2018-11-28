Smithland, KY man arrested on burglary, theft and drug charges

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports a Kentucky man is facing a number charges after a theft investigation.
According to Chief Deputy Devin Brewer, 26-year-old Robert Mitchell Gover of Smithland, Ky. was charged with burglary 3rd degree, three counts of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, receiving stolen property, trafficking controlled substance (Methamphetamine/firearm enhanced) and one count of trafficking marijuana.
The investigation began in October. Other complaints and investigations were found to be linked.
On Nov. 27, a search warrant was executed on Gover’s home on River Road near Smithland.
Deputies recovered several items of stolen property, a quantity of meth packaged for resale, a small amount of marijuana packaged for resale and a gun.
Gover was taken to the McCracken County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators have already identified the owners of the stolen property and will be contacting the owners within the next few days.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.