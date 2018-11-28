Power knocked out for thousands in Southern Illinois

WILLIAMSON and FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Thousands of Ameren Illinois customers are without electricity in Williamson and Franklin County Wednesday morning.
According to the Ameren Illinois outage map at 6:20 a.m., about 1,218 customers in the Benton, 290 in the Thompsonville area, and 1,429 in the Johnston City area are without power.
According to Kelly Hunter with Ameren Illinois, some equipment at a substation locked-up causing the outage, but the reason is not clear.
Crews are currently working to restore power, but Hunter says there is no estimate as to how long it will take.
