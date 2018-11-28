Power knocked out for thousands in Southern Illinois

Power knocked out for thousands in Southern Illinois
A power outage early Wednesday morning left thousands in Williamson and Franklin County, IL waking up without electricity. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | November 28, 2018 at 6:32 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 7:52 AM

WILLIAMSON and FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Thousands of Ameren Illinois customers are without electricity in Williamson and Franklin County Wednesday morning.

According to the Ameren Illinois outage map at 6:20 a.m., about 1,218 customers in the Benton, 290 in the Thompsonville area, and 1,429 in the Johnston City area are without power.

Hundreds without power in Southern Illinois
This is the Ameren Illinois outage map showing customers in the Johnston City, Thompsonville, and Benton areas are without electricity.
This is the Ameren Illinois outage map showing customers in the Johnston City, Thompsonville, and Benton areas are without electricity. (Source: Ameren Illinois)

According to Kelly Hunter with Ameren Illinois, some equipment at a substation locked-up causing the outage, but the reason is not clear.

Crews are currently working to restore power, but Hunter says there is no estimate as to how long it will take.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.