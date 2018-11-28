Poplar Bluff, MO police to begin holiday retail safety patrols

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department will begin holiday retail safety patrols to make shoppers feel safe this season.
Officers will be on foot and by vehicle patrolling businesses and retail parking lots.
According to Chief Danny Whiteley, shoppers should avoid leaving personal items unattended in shopping carts, such as purses.
“When a retail establishment suffers a loss from a shoplifting incident, that loss is eventually passed on to the honest, hard-working citizens of Poplar Bluff and the surrounding area and that’s something we want to avoid,” Whiteley said.
There will be a zero tolerance policy regarding shoplifting. Anyone caught doing the crime will be arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail for a 24 hour hold.
