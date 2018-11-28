Police in Harrisburg searching for suspect in armed robbery

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - A suspect is wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
According to police, at approximately 9:10 p.m., dispatch received a call from the Roc One Stop at 303 E. Poplar St. to report an armed robbery.
The suspect was armed with a black semi automatic style handgun and was wearing a mask. He fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a young white male, wearing a black hooded jacket, jeans and a mask.
The investigation is ongoing.
Harrisburg police officers were assisted on the scene by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.
Anyone with any information on this armed robbery is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Department.
