Martin, TN schools put on lockdown after man made threats

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - A man is in police custody after making verbal threats to harm others on Wednesday, Nov. 28.
According to the Martin Police Department, police and members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the area of the Martin City Complex on Hwy 45 in reference to a possible person threatening harm to others.
Due to the the threat’s proximity, Westview and Martin Middle Schools were both placed on lock down and officers posted guard positions at the two schools.
36-year-old Dustin A. Glisson of Martin was determined to have made the threats and was taken into custody.
Glisson was found unarmed and has been initially charged with public intoxication.
Additional charges are pending.
