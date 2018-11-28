Paducah man arrested after being caught while burglarizing home

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested after burglarizing a home on Clinton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Clinton Road in reference to a burglary.
Deputies saw a a man inside the residence and the man fled out of the home and into a thick wooden area.
He was located and arrested the suspect an hour later in the Charlotee Anne Drive area after a foot pursuit.
34-year-old Robert Vasques was found in possession of a screwdriver that he used to force open the locked door at the victim’s residence.
Vasques had placed valuables inside a pillow case and left them behind before fleeing.
Numerous agencies responded to assist in the search of Vasques. Paducah Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshall Services, ATF, and Kentucky State Police all assisted.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges from other thefts are possible.
He is facing charges of second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, first-degree fleeing or or evading police on foot and resisting arrest.
