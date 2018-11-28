Paducah, KY woman arrested on rape charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip about an inappropriate relationship involving a minor on Oct. 27, 2018.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Ashford-Payne, 35, of Paducah, Kentucky, was intimately involved with a seventeen-year-old male. In July of 2018, Kentucky passed Jenna’s Law, which deemed a person incapable of consent if the victim of sixteen or under, or if the actor is at least ten years older than than the victim.
Ashford-Payne admitted to being involved with the juvenile and also has nude imaged of the juvenile on her cell phone.
Detectives learned that while the sexual relationship was occurring, Ashford-Payne was attempting the gain guardianship of the juvenile and referred to him as her child. It was learn that Ashford-Payne also provided methamphetamine and marijuana to the juvenile. The drugs were also found at her home.
Ashford-Payne was taken to the McCrakcen County Jail. McCracken County Probation and Patrol assisted in this investigation.
