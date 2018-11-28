Our warm up starts tonight...

This evening will be chilly, but dry. Overnight lows will happen early tonight and temperatures will slowly climb in many areas as we head towards daybreak Thursday. Scattered showers are possible through the day on Thursday, but better rain chances will come through the evening hours. Highs will top out in the 50s. We are watching a strong storm system for Friday night and Saturday morning. Strong to severe storms are possible in the overnight hours. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Storms will move out through the first half of Saturday, dry, wind and warm weather is expected Saturday afternoon.